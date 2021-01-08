The essential Home Care and Public Service workers of SEIU Virginia 512 testified before members of the Senate Finance and House Appropriations Committees at four virtual budget hearings across Virginia Wednesday. Union members called on the General Assembly to address structural inequities in our commonwealth, support working families, and protect all workers during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the inequities in our economy, with workers being called essential but not treated as essential,” said David Broder, SEIU Virginia 512 President. “However, the pandemic has also given us an opportunity to build a more resilient, more equitable economy where everyone can thrive. We call on the General Assembly to prioritize funding for vital local government services, paid sick days, and collective bargaining rights to truly protect all workers, and keep our communities safe.”
“Can I depend on your support for PPE, testing, vaccines and paid sick days to keep Home Care workers like me and the people I care for safe from COVID-19?” asked Thomasine Wilson, a Home Care worker from Richmond. “Essential workers need Virginia to respect us, protect us, and pay us! Thank you for listening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.