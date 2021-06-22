On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council unanimously approved its support for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium coming to the City.
In February, the Colonial Downs Group first announced its intentions to add a location in Emporia. First, however, some hurdles must be cleared. According to Virginia law, localities that have not already approved pari-mutuel wagering require a voter referendum. If passed, a pari-mutuel facility can be located in their community.
Perhaps no person is more thrilled of the possibility of Rosie’s coming to Emporia than Colonial Downs Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Relations Lisa Speller. She is a native of Emporia-Greensville.
“This is exciting for me to bring something like this to Emporia,” she said. “The jobs, the opportunity, the commitment that this company has to the City is unheard of. We have a corporate philosophy where we lead by example. We work hard to improve the quality of life in the communities we reside.”
Speller said her company has donated more than $1.3 million in its communities, including $50,000 to purchase a bus for a Boys & Girls Club. Education, veterans, diversity, and inclusion are essential to the company brand.
Should voters approve bringing Rosie’s to the City, an influx of more than $600,000 in gaming taxes to the municipality is estimated. One hundred jobs at an average compensation package of $47,000 annually are projected if approved by voters, Rosie’s of Emporia will have approximately 150 gaming machines. The business model demographic is female, 55-plus of middle and upper economic class.
Colonial Downs Executive Vice President of Operations John Marshall said security is vital to the success of Rosie’s. He said the company’s customers want to feel they are in a safe environment, and it’s a top priority for Rosie’s.
When Aaron Gomes, chief operating officer of the Colonial Downs Group, announced the plan of bringing Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to Emporia in February, there were four Virginia municipalities with a Rosie’s. In January a Rosie’s began operations in a fifth site when it opened in Dumfries. Other Rosie’s localities are New Kent, Vinton, Richmond, and Hampton.
On Tuesday, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium received the full support of the Emporia City Council. However, the final decision falls to the voters in the City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.