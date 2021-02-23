Stony Creek, VA - Otto Wachsmann and the 75th Legislative District Committee announced that he has officially secured the Republican Party Nomination and will face Delegate Roslyn Tyler in the general election on November 2nd.
“I am humbled by the support I have received from voters in the 75th district. I would also like to thank members of the 75th Legislative District Committee for their leadership and commitment to flipping this seat in November,” Wachsmann said.
