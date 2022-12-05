A lifeline for Virginia small businesses has been preserved for the time being.
For the first time in more than a year, after a cascading series of postponements and the election of a new governor, Hermie Sadler’s lawsuit against the Commonwealth finally reconvened at the Greensville County Courthouse.
The end result is that the existing injunction against Senate Bill 971 — a controversial state law passed in mid-2021 which banned small business from operating “skill games” — will remain in place for the time being. The injunction was first granted when court was last convened for this case on Dec. 6, 2021.
After the injunction went into effect, the case was supposed to be heard on May 18, but was postponed twice — first to November, and then again to Monday.
Sadler, a former NASCAR driver who has just launched a campaign to run for State Senate next year, teamed up with State Senator Bill Stanley (R - Franklin) to file a lawsuit against the Commonwealth, the Office of the Virginia Attorney General, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, and former governor Ralph Northam in June 2021. The suit was filed on the grounds that SB971 was unconstitutional and unfairly impacts small business owners across the state.
Sadler has a personal stake in this case, as he is one of those small business owners; among other ventures, he operates a chain of truck stops across the state which carry skill games. Last year he estimated that he would have lost $750,000 per year from the skill game ban had SB971 remained active.
In the 12 months prior to the passage of SB971, from July 2020 to July 2021, the Commonwealth collected $140 million in tax revenue from skill games, with much of that money going toward Virginia’s COVID-19 relief fund.
After SB971 came into effect, a market emerged for illegal gambling machines that law enforcement does not have the resources to investigate presently. Naturally, skill-game operators such as Pace-O-Matic are pleased with the outcome of Monday’s hearing.
“We are pleased that legal skill games will continue operating in Virginia and providing much-needed revenue to small business owners across the state,” said Pace-O-Matic spokesman Michael Barley in a statement. “We anticipate the final court decision will uphold the legality of skill games in the commonwealth.”
Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner, who has presided over the case since the beginning, argued that the court has consistently held that skill games are considered protected speech, whether or not they are considered gambling. He added that plaintiffs will likely suffer irreparable financial harm without the financial lifeline from the machines.
“We’re pleased with the court ruling,” said Jason Hicks, who is representing Sadler for the law firm Womble Bond Dickinson. “Judge Lerner’s always been a very attentive and thoughtful judge.”
Barring another delay, the court plans to reconvene sometime in April or May.
