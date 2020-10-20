In 1976 Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Judy English, director of the Greensville Department of Social Services, came up with a brainstorm. Their goal was to make sure children would have a present waiting under the tree for them on Christmas day. Mitchell and English raised $3,344.93 through donations. They made sure children that might not have had a Merry Christmas without their mission coming to fruition had something to smile about on Christmas day.
“I remember shedding tears of joy on Christmas morning, just thankful that God allowed me to be used in such a special way,” Mitchell said. “There were probably a lot of angry parents as well, who had to go out of town in search of gifts that year, because we literally cleaned the shelves of local merchants that first time around.”
That first time around has grown into an annual effort by the Independent-Messenger, Department of Social Services, businesses, and our readers to bring Christmas joy to children in our community. We are preparing for our 45th year of the Christmas Happiness Fund Drive. For the first time since 1976, our community is struggling with the impact of a pandemic. The pandemic will not halt our efforts to bring Christmas happiness to children in our community.
We are asking our readers and businesses in the community to help us in our effort. Our goal is to raise $13,000 to bring a smile to the faces of approximately 300 children in the Emporia-Greensville community on Christmas day.
As in the past, donations for the fund can be dropped off at the newspaper’s office at 111 Baker St. or mailed to P.O. Box 786, Emporia, VA 23847.
Individual or group donations in any amount are welcome. Those donating will be listed in the newspaper unless they wish to remain anonymous, in which case they should make that known at the time of their donation.
The calendar reads October, but Christmas is only a little more than two months away.
We hope to continue to bring Christmas Happiness to hundreds of children in our community for the 45th year.
