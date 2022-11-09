The results will not be official until Monday, but should the unofficial results stand, Mark Lilly is headed to the Emporia City representing District 4. Lilly’s four-year term begins Jan. 1.
“I’m really happy, and I’m looking forward to getting to work in January for the citizens of District 4,” Lilly said.
Lilly received 68 votes. Melinda Terry garnered 45 and Hattie Sue Jefferson 29.
The all write-in campaign was forced when longtime District 4 City Councilman F. Woodrow Harris died suddenly of a heart attack on Sept. 9. The 33-year District 4 Councilman was running unopposed for the seat. Harris’ wife, Carla Harris, was appointed to fulfill his unexpired term. She announced she would not run for the seat.
Lilly, a former Emporia Police Officer, is the Chief Deputy at the Hopewell Sheriff’s Office.
