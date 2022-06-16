Congressman A. Donald McEachin —D (Va. 4) recently announced Emporia and Greensville County are part of 15 Community Project Funding priorities the representative is bringing to the House Appropriations Committee.
Emporia leaders are seeking the construction of sidewalks for pedestrians crossing U.S. 58 to Purdy Road. The Emporia City Council expressed safety concerns for citizens attempting to cross the street in the area. If the proposal is granted, a push-button pedestal to stop traffic and allow pedestrians to cross.
McEachin is forwarding a request for the Greensville County Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center Collection System. If approved, installing sewer service on the 1,600-acre site would add to the prospect of attracting industry to the site. Greensville County leaders believe manufacturing could lead to nearly 2,000 well-paying jobs in the region.
“Our district experienced great success with last year’s Community Project Funding requests, and I was able to successfully secure over $19 million for Virginia’s Fourth,” McEachin said. “I am thrilled to announce the next round of submissions for the upcoming appropriations process. “These projects are important priorities for localities across our district and will make a meaningful, real impact in the lives of Virginians. While there is no guarantee that all the requests will be funded, I will be diligently fighting for these priorities and engaging with the House Appropriations Committee throughout the process. I look forward to advocating for our district in Washington and working to secure much-needed federal funding for these projects.”
McEachin is bringing requests for Community Project Funding to the floor from Virginia universities, the Greater Richmond, and Tri-Cities areas.
