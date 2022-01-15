Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.