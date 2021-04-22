Sussex County Sheriff’s Deputy Stewart Hudson, Jr., was recognized at the April 15 Board of Supervisors meeting for “his dedication and commitment to the Sussex community”, for “exhibiting exemplary conduct in the Community” and an act that “personifies character” and was described as “a source of inspiration and dedication to the citizens and community.”
The act itself, voluntarily picking up litter in Wakefield on Branch Street and Highway 460, was captured in a photo in January. While that might seem small, Hudson said afterward that what he was most proud of was how it has affected the community.
“It felt good to be recognized,” he began, “but I was surprised because I didn’t do it for recognition or anything. I did it because I wanted the community to be better. I did it because we’ve got a good sheriff and our sheriff leads by example. Sheriff Giles does a lot of stuff that people don’t know. He takes care of the elderly people in the area, he picks trash up, he goes just like he was a regular deputy. And when your leader leads by example that means you’ve got to follow, too.”
When asked if he had experienced any reaction in the community, he exclaimed, “I’ve been seeing a difference! I rode through a neighborhood just yesterday and I saw people out there picking up trash. I stop by the various places when I’m making my rounds and people say, ‘Hey, man! Thank you for taking the first step!’ Week before last we had a young guy in Waverly walking down Railroad avenue picking up trash. And the elderly folks that are walking every morning? Now they’re walking with grocery bags picking up stuff when they do their morning walk.”
“Like I said,” Deputy Hudson added, “We’ve got a good sheriff and he leads by example, so that falls right into place. I’ve even had people saying, ‘I was on such and so road and I did the same thing you did! It motivates us in our neighborhood when y’all lead by example.’ That’s what I’m talking about.”
