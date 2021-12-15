Both libraries in the Meherrin Regional Library System — the Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia and the Brunswick County Library in Lawrenceville — have free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits available to pick up.
To reserve your kit, call (434) 534-2539 for Emporia, or (434) 848-2418 ext. 301 for Brunswick. The library will give you a unique four-digit code which you can use to retrieve your kit from the outside lockers.
A library card is not necessary to enter the building to pick up your kit. However, the M.R.L.S. asks that you send someone else to pick up the kit for you if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
The self-test requires you to download a mobile phone app and use a device which has a camera and a microphone. The self-test is only to be performed at home and not at the library at which you receive the kit. Library staff are neither trained nor permitted to answer any questions pertaining to the self-test or the related app.
If you have questions about the self-test kit, contact the Virginia Department of Health at 1-877-829-4682.
