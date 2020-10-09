The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Emporia Police Department are seeking information regarding the fatal shooting of an Emporia teenager.
At approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sept.5, residents of the 200 block of Briggs St. heard multiple gunshots. EPD officers arrived on the scene and discovered K-Ron Surratt, 14, dead at a gunshot scene.
According to a poster released by the FBI Richmond Office, investigators believe a black male, 25 or younger, may have played a role in the Sept. 5 events. A black car may have been involved.
According to information on the poster, the EPD is aware of ongoing conflicts between rival gangs in Emporia, which have lento retaliatory gunfire on numerous occasions. The EPD does not believe Surratt was involved in gang activity but are not discounting he could have been a victim of random gunfire between rival gang members.
If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of those involved in Surratt's death, contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or tips.bi.gov.
