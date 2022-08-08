The Emporia Police Department identified three suspects concerning the Aug. 2 shooting death of 19-year-old Tavon Johnnie Harris, Jr.
According to an EPD press release one15-year-old juvenile has been arrested. Law enforcement is searching for another juvenile and Arkee Necho Porter Jr., 18, of Emporia, in connection to the shooting.
Shortly before midnight on Aug. 2, the EPD responded to the 500 block of Park Ave. to investigate a shooting. Officers located Harris in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. EPD personnel performed first aid until the Greensville Rescue Squad arrived on the scene. Harris was transported to Bon Secours Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Aug. 3.
An investigation led to EPD detectives obtaining two search warrants in Emporia and Greensville County. The Greensville County Sheriff's Office, Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police assisted the EPD in serving the warrants. Detectives obtained multiple warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Porter, call the EPD at 434- 634-7320.
