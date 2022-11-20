WAVERLY – On Nov. 13, a skunk that later tested positive for rabies was found deceased inside a kennel that housed a domestic dog. This incident occurred on Beaver Dam Road in Waverly. The Sussex Health Department and Sussex Animal Control continue to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current.
“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Beaver Dam Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk,” said Crater District Health Department Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies.”
“Rabies is a preventable disease,” said Crater Health District Environmental Health Manager Toinette Waldon. “We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community.”
The health department strongly advises that people take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:
Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.
Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.
Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, please contact Sussex Animal Control at 434-246-1000. If you have concerns about exposure to rabies, contact your healthcare provider immediately. For more information on protecting your family from rabies, call 804-863-1652 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/ or www.cdc.gov/rabies/.
