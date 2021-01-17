Former Vice-Chairman James Brown was elected chairman of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors by a vote of 4-0 during the Board’s first meeting of 2021. Former Chairman Belinda Astrop was elected to serve as vice-chairman, also by a 4-0 vote.
Before the new positions were voted on, board member Tony Conwell praised Astrop for her hard work and leadership during a very difficult and tumultuous year in 2020.
During the meeting, the Board also elected to hold meetings at the same time as in prior years – on the first and third Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.
All four members of the Board are entering the second year of their four-year terms, slated to end in December 2023.
