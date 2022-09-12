At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the on 3179 Sussex Drive.(The location was incorrectly reported as Shrimp Boat South, which has no affiliation with the location of the shooting).
It was reported that shots had been fired. After deputies arrived on scene it was determined that three people had been shot. Detectives, deputies and Virginia State Police special agents are actively investigating this incident.
“I encourage anyone that has any information to please call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200. Ask for Detectives. Or, you can send information to our webpage www.Greensvillesova.org,” Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt said.
One victim was transported by ambulance to Bon Secours. Two went to the medical facility by personal owned vehicles. The information on the condition of the patients is unavailable at this time We will have more information as it becomes available on our website www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
