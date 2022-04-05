STONY CREEK — A young black and white skunk tested positive for rabies in Sussex County near 13282 Crowder Ln., Stony Creek on Friday, March 25. The animal was bitten by a dog and surrounded by several other dogs.
The Sussex Health Department and Sussex County Animal Control continue to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current.
“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Crowder Lane and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk.” said Crater District Health Departments Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.,” adding, “Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies, “
“Rabies is a preventable disease,” shared Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager, Crater Health District. We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community.
Stressing the urgency of caution, Lisa Moseley, Assistant Chief Deputy with Sussex County Animal Control, said, “Rabies is fatal to animals and humans. There is no cure.”
State law dictates that pets are required to be vaccinated against rabies, and without a current rabies vaccination they cannot get a county license.
To prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies, the Health Department posted these recommendations:
• Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.
• Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
• Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.
• Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
If you see a stray or suspicious animal, do not approach it. Instead report the sighting to Sussex County Animal Control at 804-898-5371. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have concerns about exposure to rabies.
More information on protecting your family from rabies is available at 804-863-1652 or online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/ or www.cdc.gov/rabies/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.