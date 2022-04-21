Dozens of marchers, all clad in blue clothing, gathered at the Emporia/Greensville Department of Social Services Building and walked laps around the county government complex on Friday afternoon to draw attention to the problem of child abuse in the area.
This year was the sixth non-consecutive event, and it drew dozens of participants, all of whom wore blue — the official color of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. According to Cina Minor from the Department of Social Services, roughly 50 people took part.
While many of the participants represented the DSS, who organized the event, others included Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge, and Southside Community Corrections & Pretrial Services director Yolanda Hines.
This marks the return of the Child Abuse Prevention Walk after a two-year absence caused by COVID-19. Once an annual event, the Prevention Walk was put on hold for both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic before its return on Friday afternoon.
In keeping with the spirit of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, several local organizations have also planted blue pinwheels all over the town of Emporia to raise awareness to the issue of child abuse. The Emporia Police Department spread blue pinwheels up and down Main Street, while the Riparian Woman’s Club placed some more throughout the county complex.
“A pinwheel catches people’s attention,” said Chase. “When we’re trying to raise awareness to prevent child abuse, anything we can use to do that is helpful.”
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, there were 217 potential cases of child abuse referred to Child Protective Services from July 2020 through June 30, 2021.
