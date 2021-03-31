Greensville County, VA: Late Monday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Virginia State Police Communications Center broadcasted a transmission to all its members concerning a 2017 Honda Civic Coupe that was possibly involved in an earlier abduction in Greensville County.
During the broadcast it was learned that the adjoining police department, Prince George County, had attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit entailed. The driver, 36 year old Crystal M. Maryland, had an active warrant, and the 6 year old female was believed to be inside the vehicle. The pursuit was terminated shortly after by that agency.
Troopers in the area began to search the surrounding counties for the vehicle that had fled from prior law enforcement officers. At approximately 10:43 p.m., a trooper located the vehicle on Route 35 at the Sussex County/Southampton County line and a traffic stop was initiated. Maryland refused to stop and fled in the eastbound direction of Route 35 at a high rate of speed. In an effort to stop the Honda, the trooper's vehicle was struck by Maryland. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run through the median, across the westbound lanes and into an embankment. Crystal Michelle Maryland was then taken into custody without incident.
The 6 year old victim was inside the vehicle and escaped unharmed. The female victim was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and the child's mother and family members were identified. She was released into their custody.
The trooper escaped unharmed, while Maryland was transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation. Once cleared of her injuries, she was transported to Southampton Regional Jail for processing where she was served with the pending felony warrant for abduction. Maryland was also charged by state police with the following; felony eluding, reckless driving, felony child endangerment, and failure to secure a child in an approved child restraint device. Crystal Michelle Maryland received no bond.
