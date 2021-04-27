Emporia-Greensville’s Community Health Action Team invites citizens to join it for a 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. April 28 Zoom session to learn about the “Power of Positivity — the discussion of capacity.”
The group moved into the action phase in early 2017 to improve the overall health of citizens in Emporia-Greensville. A Robert Wood Johnson Foundation report ranked the City of Emporia dead last in Virginia in health outcomes. Greensville County ranked near the bottom in the Commonwealth, according to the study. The action came from community feedback during a Jan. 24 town hall meeting at the old National Guard Armory in Emporia.
The April 28 virtual gathering is again based on community responses on a recent CHAT survey. Citizens input focused on the greatest needs in Emporia-Greensville. The “Power of Positivity” message focuses on how citizens can incorporate the message in all aspects of life.
CHAT’s mission statement is to “Engage our Community to Make Healthy Life Choices.” The target group in Emporia-Greensville is elementary school children and their caregivers. CHAT sponsors the Kids4Life event each summer and is involved with other community projects throughout the year.
COVID-19 slammed Emporia-Greensville hard in March of 2020, impacting the group’s scheduled projects. It adapted and moved into new projects, such as giving away masks to healthcare workers and residents outside of stores in the community. CHAT is involved in the improvements on the Meherrin River Trail and putting playgrounds in accessible areas, such as the playground at Veterans Memorial Park in the City of Emporia.
Citizens attending the virtual “The Power of Positivity” session are automatically placed in a drawing for a $25 gift card. Businesses or organizations that have the most people attending the meeting earn a free lunch from CHAT. You can register for the event online at https://forms.gle/hyHkKBxWnmPvUHk7A.
