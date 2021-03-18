Sussex County Public Safety Coordinator Reid Foster reported that a joint vaccination event with 1,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine will be held on March 27 for Sussex and Surry Counties.
“We are still ironing out some details,” he said, “but I can confirm that this will be held at the Airfield 4H Conference Center outside of Wakefield on Saturday, March 27, and that there will be 500 doses each at the event for Sussex and Surry Counties. Surry County Chief ot Emergency Management Ray Phelps and I will be meeting with Crater Health District early this coming week to iron out the rest of the details.”
