The Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon returns tio the Golden Leaf Commons this Saturday. The doors will open for the event at 11:30 a.m. onSaturday, and guests will be treated to a catered lunch from Southern Smokin’ Barbecue. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for those under 12 years of age. All proceeds will benefit the Emporia/Greensville Humane Society. for more information contact (434) 634-3296 or (434) 634-3447.

 Mark Mathews/Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer

May 18, 2019, marked the last time dogs decked out in costume and pawed their way across the stage at the Golden Leaf Commons. The Emporia-Greensville Humane Society was celebrating its 15th anniversary, highlighted by the 10th annual Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon.

In March 2020, the EGHS was finalizing plans for its 11th annual Doggie Fashion Show in May. However, a pandemic obliviated those plans in 2020, 2021, and 2022. EGHS President Peggy Malone endured the loss of the organization’s top fundraiser. However, the pandemic’s aftermath took a toll, with the Doggie Fashion Show sidelined.

