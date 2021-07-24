The Virginia Rural Center (VRC) is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Atkins to the VRC team. Chris will undertake the duties as Program Director of the newly created Virginia Rural Leadership Institute.
The VRC is the established voice for rural localities throughout the Commonwealth and recognizes the demonstrated lack of mechanisms specifically focused on rural Virginia. VRC has long recognized the need for this opportunity and plans to address this with the creation and implementation of the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute.
Chris is a rural Virginia native, growing up on his family’s farm in Clarke County. Additionally, Chris is a Past Chair of the Virginia FFA Foundation, and he is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech. Chris brings a wealth of experience and has participated in several leadership organizations. Chris previously worked at Alliance Group in Richmond where he served as Executive Director of five trade organizations/associations, which included the Virginia Grain Producers Association and the Virginia Forest Products Association.
