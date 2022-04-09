RICHMOND – For over 50 years, his photographs have graced the pages of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. On the last day of March 2022, senior photographer, Bob Brown, retired from his job with the paper. He has covered everything from presidential inaugurations, state government, interesting places, people and events, from the beach to the mountains. While most of his work was centered in the Richmond area, he has been no stranger to Brunswick County or Brunswick Stew.
Brown recently talked about some of his assignments in Brunswick County and the warm reception he has always gotten during his visits and when covering Brunswick Stew Day at the General Assembly.
His first photography assignment in Brunswick County was in late 1970s when he was on assignment with Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Jim Latimer, doing a story about former Governor Albertis Harrison, Jr. They visited with Harrison at his office, home and several other sites including the home in which he grew up. It was at this location that Brown took an iconic photograph of Harrison as he talked about his early years.
“Jim and I spent a good deal of time with him, at his home, driving around, even having a drink of some of the best whiskey I’ve ever had,” said Brown. “As he was telling us about the family home in the background and recalling growing up there, his family and how many times he bounced a ball off that chimney to play catch with himself, he turned away in sadness....that’s when I pushed the shutter button. He was indeed a Southern Gentleman and his family was equally as gracious.”
Brown was also on assignment in Brunswick County in 2002, when he and Richmond Times-Dispatch Columnist Bill Lohmann did a series on Route 58, which included Brunswick County. Their coverage in Brunswick for the story included, Lawrenceville, Brodnax and of course Brunswick Stew.
In the years that followed, Brown has been the photographer for stories Lohmann wrote including Valentines Post Office, Saint Paul’s Memorial Chapel and the Neblett Family.
In July 2014, Lohmann and Brown did a feature story on Nat and Mardie Neblett and the care they were giving their special needs son Nathaniel. The Nebletts say that no one could have been any better than Brown to do the photography for the story.
“We were very happy to have Bob and Bill come to our home and do the story, because we knew with the kind of writing that Bill does and photography Bob does, the story would be told in a very sensitive and understanding way,” said Mardie. “The story was very special and Bob did an outstanding job with the photography. It was the most wonderful thing when he was here. He was so comfortable around Nathaniel and that made us feel so good.”
Nat says that he even commented to Brown that a photograph he took of Natural Bridge some years ago was probably the most beautiful he had ever seen of the site. Brown later sent a signed copy of the photograph to him.
Both Brown and Lohmann have also been welcomed twice to the county when they gave talks about the two books they have published together on their travels around the state writing and photographing about everything from a community named DOT to county fairs and music.
Lohmann who has been working with Brown since 1988 says he couldn’t have asked for a better partner while covering the most interesting stories from one end of the state to the other.
“Bob and I have been working together on assignments since 1988 when I came to work for The Richmond News Leader, but it wasn’t until 2002 when we set out on a six-month-long series about Route 58 – which included a stop in Lawrenceville and other locations in Brunswick County – that I really got to know Bob and fully appreciate his work. He’s not only a talented photojournalist, always looking for that one picture that will tell a story, but, from my experience, he’s also exceedingly easy to get along with. We had a lot of fun on the road; of course, it helps that we both like listening to the Eagles and eating pie.”
Since the 1970s, Brown has also been a fixture photographing all that happens at the state Capitol when the General Assembly is in session and other happenings in state government.
Brown says one of his favorite annual events that he has covered during the General Assembly sessions has been Brunswick Stew Day. He has photographed every Brunswick Stew Day at the General Assembly since the beginning in 1998, making sure the right shot was taken, which always made it into the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Some of those photographs are on also display at the Brunswick Byways Visitors Center.
“I would just like to say that I always looked forward to Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol. It was one of my favorite days during the General Assembly sessions,” said Brown. “I was also thrilled to get a quart of the finest stew in the country from the stewmasters from the county each year. The stew always just a little different from the previous year, but ALWAYS great! I enjoyed meeting and talking with the people who would come from the county.”
Brunswick County Administrator Leslie Weddington, who has been involved with Brunswick Stew Day for many years, said it was always a pleasure to see and talk with Brown when in Richmond and that when he came into the stew tent it was like a member of the family stopping by.
“On behalf of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, staff and volunteers, we want to wish Bob Brown, photographer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch a very happy and deserved retirement,” said Weddington. “Brunswick County has been honored to have Bob attend all of the Stew Days at the Capital taking those photographs that will we will be looking at for years to come. He has captured many governors and officials stirring the stew pot and everyone enjoying a delicious bowl of Brunswick Stew. Congratulations on your retirement! We wish you the best of health, happiness, and success on your new journey in life.”
Brown, who has been chosen says it’s been a privilege to have had the opportunity to cover stories in Brunswick and to meet and get to know the people
“Everyone from Brunswick always treated me (and Bill) like family and were so helpful when we were in the area working on stories,” said Brown. “I will miss, but treasure the times I spent down there in God’s Country and of course the stew.”
Sylvia Allen, Editor of the Brunswick Times-Gazette, has known Brown for a number of years shared her thoughts on Bob Brown’s retirement.
“Congratulation Bob for a job well done. I still get the hard copy of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and really enjoy your photos. Our paths crossed when you covered Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol and I enjoyed watching you interact with the stew crews, becoming just one of the guys. I appreciate the many stories you have written about Brunswick County residents. One of the things I learned from you about taking pictures is to bend your knees. That is especially true when shooting photos of children. If you get on their level, it changes the photo tremendously. I wish you the very best as you begin a new chapter in life.”
“I have followed Bob’s photography in the Richmond paper since I was around the age of 12. I would always search the paper to look for his photographs of governors, presidents and other important events and people in Richmond and elsewhere. It’s been a privilege to meet and get to know him beginning with the first Brunswick Stew Day at the General Assembly in 1998 and when he has been in the county to do photography for other stories. He was also fun to be around and I enjoyed hearing the stories he had to tell. When he and Bill Lohmann would work together on a story about a place or people in Brunswick, you could always find Bill talking and writing to get the story and Bob standing out of the way not to distract those talking while taking the extraordinary photos that helped pull the story together. While he may be retiring from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, I believe he will always have the camera up waiting for the next great shot. So always be looking around because you never know, he may be standing somewhere in the background taking your photo. He has also become a part of the Brunswick family and even though he has retired, hopefully he will still visit us when we serve stew next year in Richmond. We wish him the best in his retirement.” Bobby Conner.
