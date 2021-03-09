The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture,and private nonprofit organizations in Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties in Virginia due to excessive rain from Aug. 3 to Nov. 30, 2020.“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in North Carolina. The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines. For that reason, counties adjacent to primary counties named in the declaration are included,” said KemFleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. Except for aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3percentfor small businessesand2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at Disaster Loan.sba.gov and should apply under SBA declaration #16887, not for the COVID-19 incident.Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an emailtoDisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.Loanapplicationforms can be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than Nov. 1, 2021.
SBA Working Capital Loans Available in Greensville, Brunswick and Southampton Counties
