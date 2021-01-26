The Greensville County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding Sunday's early morning robbery of Unkle Odie's .
At approximately 2 a.m., a white make and white female forced entry into the Hwy. 58 establishment near the Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport. Several items were stolen from the establishment. The subjects exited the scene in an older four-door white vehicle and headed east toward Southampton County.
If you recognize the subjects or the vehicle, call the Greensville County Sheriff's Office at 434-348-4200.
