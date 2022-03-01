LAWRENCEVILLE – Representative Don McEachin, Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, met with members of the Brunswick County Democratic Committee and others recently, providing an opportunity for him to talk with supporters and answer questions. After redistricting, Brunswick County will be in the 4th Congressional District following the November 2022 election. McEachin is running for a fourth term.
After the talk, McEachin toured the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives, which is located at the Brunswick County Conference Center.
Cyliene Montgomery, Chair, welcomed McEachin, kidding that she was going to do her “happy dance” because she is pleased Brunswick County is now in his district. She asked members of the local Democratic Committee to stand and thanked them for coming. Montgomery also recognized members of the Emporia Democratic Committee, elected officials, and others.
McEachin said he was delighted that he will be representing Brunswick County and said he welcomed hearing more about the needs of Brunswick County residents. He joked with the audience before turning his attention to serious issues.
“I have a degree in Divinity from Virginia Union University so you know I have two sermons that no one has heard,” McEachin said. “If anyone needs me to deliver a sermon let me know. I’ll be happy to help.”
McEachin said District 4 like so many other districts needs improvements to infrastructure. He said infrastructure is the backbone for economic development and further stated how the pandemic brought the lack of broadband access to the forefront.
“I know of students who have had to drive closer to McDonald’s to get Internet access. We still have wooden water pipes. In some areas they don’t even know where the water pipes are located. When the pipes leak, they find the pipes,” said McEachin.
McEachin touched briefly on the problems facing the Emporia Post Office and said he is working with residents to address the problems.
“I don’t drink but the problems at the Emporia Post Office might drive me to drink. I get one problem fixed and another problem comes up,” McEachin said.
McEachin said he believes that all people should have access to healthy foods. He supports offering tax incentives to not for profit grocery stores that will locate in areas that need better access to healthy foods.
“People have to drive in order to get to a grocery store. There are food deserts. It’s something that many people take for granted, eating fresh fruits and vegetables,” McEachin said.
McEachin said he was looking forward to touring the JSR-SPC Museum calling attention to the importance of preserving the records of Historic Black Colleges and Universities. He said there are grants from $5,000 to $50,000 to museums that preserve African American history. McEachin said these are no match grants.
That conversation led to McEachin talking about the importance his family placed on reading and education. He said his wife’s bedside table is always stacked with books.
“Reading is a big deal in my family. We have to find a way to get books into libraries,” McEachin said. “I have a program that helps get books that are needed into libraries in my district.”
Bobby Conner, Vice Chairman of the JSR-SPC Museum and Archives, said Brunswick County needs jobs. He said the lack of water and wastewater systems hampers economic development. Conner said it takes three entities to form an authority and he asked if there was a way around that requirement.
Conner said Mecklenburg County and Greensville County have water authorities and better access to broadband than Brunswick County.
“We need jobs. We are losing our young people to larger areas. What can you do to help us?” Conner stated.
McEachin said that there might be some solutions to the problem of increasing water and that he would be interest in helping solve the issue in the future. He said rural areas are in a different position than other areas and things need to be adjusted so that they can work towards the things they need. Monica McMillan thanked McEachin for coming to Brunswick and discussed the need for more funding for reentry programs.
McEachin said he favors banning the box on job applications that require a person to state if they have been convicted of a felony.
“I feel like a person never even gets an interview because they are eliminated by filling out that box. I believe people deserve a second chance,” McEachin said.
McEachin also acknowledged the veterans in attendance and talked about his support and help with veterans affairs across his district and the state.
“I look forward to visiting Brunswick again in the near future, thank you all for your support and being here today,” said McEachin.
