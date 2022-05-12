The Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association has taken to Facebook to plead with the public to stop vandalizing the bathrooms at its facility at Meherrin River Park.
The problem came to a head earlier this week, when a board member entered the bathroom this past Sunday and noticed that the paper towel dispenser and hand sanitizer dispenser had been ripped from the wall and strewn about the floor by unknown vandals.
This is not the first time that this has happened. According to a representative from EGRA, at one time an entire sink was torn from the bathroom wall.
“We take great pride in our buildings and grounds, and for one of our board members to stop by on a Sunday afternoon and see this mess in the bathroom is disheartening,” reads a post on the EGRA’s Facebook page.
As a preventative measure, the EGRA will lock the bathrooms every night at 9 p.m. and at any time when there are no games taking place.
There are port-a-johns available at the park for those who visit at other hours.
