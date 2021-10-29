One of the biggest headaches for Greensville County residents may be one step closer to being healed.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors will submit an application for over $3.5 million dollars of funding through VDOT’s revenue-sharing program for FY2023. This funding, if received, will go toward upgrading the controversial Liberty Road and extending it out to Little Low Ground Road. The resolution passed unanimously at last week’s meeting.
For years, residents of Greensville County have raised their concerns with Liberty Road, located off of Hwy. 301 between the towns of Emporia and Skippers. The main problem is that Liberty Road is cut off by a railroad crossing, meaning that passing freight trains frequently block access to and from the road.
This is especially a problem for the homes and businesses along that street, which include several churches and a food distribution warehouse. It also raises the possibility that emergency vehicles could get stuck behind a passing train and fail to respond quickly to an emergency on the other side. According to Linwood Pope, the county’s Director of Planning, the original plan was to simply create an extension from Liberty Road to Little Low Ground Road to provide an alternate route for residents. That soon changed.
“When we got to talking with VDOT, they informed us that we will have to not only extend the road, but we’d have to upgrade the existing road, so that kinda doubled the price of the project,” said Pope.
As far back as the summer of 2019, the state of Liberty Road was a hot-button issue for the Greensville County government. According to an Independent Messenger article from that May, crowds stretched outside the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room to raise their voices about the issue, even though it actually wasn’t on the agenda that night.
“I see it as a matter of life and death,” said Supervisor William Cain in 2019.
If Greensville County is successful in receiving funds from the revenue-sharing program, they would not be allocated until FY2027. The other half of the funds would come from the county itself.
However, there may a slight hiccup. VDOT prioritizes which projects receive revenue sharing funds over others based on three criteria - projects which have already received funding, projects that meet a need listed in the Virginia Transportation Plan (VTRANS), and projects that “address deficient pavement resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation.”
According to Pope, the Liberty Road repair project definitely does not meet the first two criteria, and probably does not meet the third one either.
“I tried to make an argument that it did meet number three, but in reality, I don’t think it does,” said Pope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.