Delegate Roslyn Tyler, 75th District, presented a resolution to James Grimstead, Chairman of the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum & Archives, recognizing March 28 as James Solomon Day. The presentation was made Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the museum located on the second floor of the Brunswick County Conference Center, Lawrenceville. Those who participated were, first row, from left to right, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris – Chair, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Rufus Tyler; second row, James Harris, Teya Whitehead – Museum Secretary, Gloria Menyweather-Woods – Board Member, Sylvia Allen – Board Member, Regina Gordon – Museum Treasurer, Taleisha Seward, and Supervisor Bernard L. Jones, Sr. – Vice Chair. Senator Louise Lucas supported the project but was unable to attend the presentation.