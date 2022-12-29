It may not have been much of a white Christmas this year in Emporia, but it was certainly a cold and windy one.
Over the Christmas holiday weekend, an arctic cold front descended over Virginia, bringing near-zero-degree temperatures, freezing rain, high winds, and plenty of ice.
Across the Commonwealth, tens of thousands of residents spent their Christmas without electricity, with high winds and fallen trees knocking down power lines. As late as the morning of Dec. 20, according to PowerOutage.us, more than 7,000 households in the state were left without power.
By Tuesday, Dec. 20 that number had been reduced to 729, with just 14 in Greensville County.
Emporia and Greensville County got off easy compared to other parts of Virginia. While there were power outages in the northwest part of the county due to high winds, power was “quickly restored”, according to Greensville County emergency services coordinator Lynn Parker.
“Thankfully we have not seen a large amount of damage in Greensville County from the winter storm,” said Parker. “I have heard that many residents had water lines freeze over the weekend but nothing severe has been reported to this office as of yet.”
According to Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt, there were multiple reports of residential water pipes freezing as a result of the storm. The most clear and present danger during a cold snap, especially in older residences, is frozen or burst pipes. During extended periods of freezing weather, water expands inside pipes, causing an increase in pressure. With enough pressure, this can cause the pipe to rupture. Barring that,
This can be avoided by leaving a faucet slightly on to allow some water to escape and prevent some of that pressure from building up, or leaving cabinet doors below sinks open to prevent cold air from building around pipes.
