The Independent-Messenger welcomes Jay Luter as its new Director of Marketing. Working on the community level inspires him.
“When the face of the media is a local person, a trust is automatically built into the newspaper,” Luter said. “I’m happy to be here at the Independent-Messenger to help local businesses grow and become more prosperous. I am very passionate about marketing and business because it is something that comes naturally, and I hope to own my own business one day. Emporia has been a community I have known of and spent limited time in my years growing up in Littleton. I am excited to be here to learn more about the community and the ins and outs business community going forward.”
“I’m very impressed with Jay’s knowledge of newspaper marketing,” Independent-Messenger editor Mark Mathews said. “He came in on day one and performed as if he had been on the job for years. The people of the Emporia-Greensville community will discover why we are so thrilled to have him here when they meet him. Jay will be a tremendous asset to the I-M and the Emporia-Greensville area.”
The Littleton, North Carolina native, is currently an economics major with a minor in business administration at East Carolina University.
Luter enjoys listening to music. His favorite genre is Hip Hop and Rap. He’s an avid college football fan and cannot wait to get back into stadiums this fall to enjoy the atmosphere. The most essential part of life is his family, and he spends as much time with them and the wonderful family dogs as possible.
When you see Luter be sure to join us in welcoming him to our community.
