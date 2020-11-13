Last week's COVID-19 testing event in Emporia was cancelled hours before it was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Local officials say only three individuals had registered to get tested at the event.
“It’s not unexpected, but it’s sad to see,” said Mike Rae, emergency services and risk management coordinator for the City of Emporia.
Rae said Emporia has registered consistently lower testing numbers than other localities in the Crater Health District, and nearby cities like Petersburg regularly draw hundreds to similar testing events. He said Emporia-Greensville officials haven’t been able to “crack the code” on getting locals tested.
Greensville County program coordinator Reggie Owens said the testing event from Nov. 5 has been rescheduled to Nov. 20, and will be relocated to the Golden Leaf Commons. Owens also said organizers will conduct testing earlier in the day in an effort to encourage more individuals to get tested.
As of Nov. 5, the City of Emporia reported 303 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, while Greensville County reported 911 confirmed positive cases.
On Oct. 25, Wall Street 24/7 released a report showing that Emporia held the second highest COVID mortality rate in the nation, approximately 5.2 deaths per 1,000 residents.
