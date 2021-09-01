LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square Festival on Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street.
Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Headliners include Plunky & Oneness, Jason Link, Michael Redman, Upton Soulz, Tri city Revue, and DJ Bird. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. No pets, no coolers, no tents but bring your lawn chairs.
Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, said a great deal of planning is needed to host an event like this. Members of the committee are: Dixie Walker, Leslie Weddington, Everette Gibson, Chief John Stith, Sheriff Brian Roberts, Leorie Mallory, Teya Whitehead, Wendy Wright, Beth Raney, and Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris.
Reynolds said she feels the great turnout for National Night Out held recently is an indicator that people want to enjoy the opportunity for fellowship in a safe environment.
“We have the greatest place to hold an event like this, on Main Street. I think events like this are so good for our mental health and well-being. Music crosses cultures. A lot of the performers have local connections,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said Brunswick County is the Location of Choice.
She said the event was not held last year because of the pandemic but called attention to the successful event held in 2019.
“There was a lot of dancing in the street and I understand a local high school is planning a class reunion that weekend. What a great way to celebrate with your classmates,” Reynolds said.
The Lawrenceville Rotary Club and other organizations will be participating.
For more information call (434) 848-3107. Contact jazzfest@brunswickco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.