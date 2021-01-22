Southside Virginia Community College has partnered with technology systems company M.C. Dean to pilot an electrical apprenticeship program.
M.C. Dean level one employees in four-year apprenticeship programs will be able to earn college credit toward an Industrial Electrical Technician Career Studies Certificate through SVCC. The program will be offered at the Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill.
Apprentices will also have the option to apply credits earned toward an Industrial Technology Degree. Associate Professor Vincent Brown and instructor Chris Foster from SVCC will teach the program. The curriculum for the program is the NCCER Electrical curriculum.
“M.C Dean is excited about this partnership and the opportunity to recruit local talent,” said David Nelson, master instructor with M.C. Dean. “We want these students to have the best training experience possible, that replicates real world applications.”
Nelson recently met with SVCC faculty to discuss which learning outcomes were most important for apprentices in the new program.
M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia and employs more than 3,700 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems. The company has employees currently working at Microsoft’s data center in Boydton.
Anyone interested in starting the apprenticeship program should contact M.C. Dean at (703) 802-6231.
