JARRATT — Firefighters are currently on scene in Jarratt reportedly battling a fire. According to a source, law enforcement is currently rerouting traffic from Route 609. This is a developing story. We'll have more as information becomes available.
Fire Department personnel dispatched in Jarratt Thursday
Staff Reports
-
- Updated
