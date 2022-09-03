September 10 will be a special day at Bacon’s Castle, and according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel it will provide a great opportunity to share stories and information relating to the site during modern times.
“We know there are a lot of people in area who have connections here,” Wiedel explained, “who knew, knew of, or visited the Warrens. We really hope they will come out and share with us what they know as they see how the house is now.”
The Warrens were the last private family to live in The Castle, and she said that of particular interest are particularly stories, memories, recollections off the family and the time that they lived there.
Guests will have the opportunity to view photo displays, newspaper articles, and rarely seen collections objects, she said, and she hopes to hear from anyone who might have attended the auction in 1977 when Preservation Virginia bought the site.
“On this special day,” Wiedel said, “we will focus on Bacon's Castle in the 20th century - the Warren Years – and we would love to hear from family members, friends, people who worked there or anyone who has memories of the time between 1900 and 2000. What changes occurred during that time?”
There also will be Listening Sessions throughout the day when anyone who visited the Warrens, has relatives who lived or worked here can share stories or memories from when it was privately owned at the Oral History Booth.
“We’re inviting anyone who will to share your stories and memories with us, and to please email us at baconscastle@preservationvirginia.org to let us know you will participate in a listening session.,” she said. “We’re also interested in hearing about instances of seeing the Castle lights, “which would be great to share during our Ghost Tours coming up in October.”
The address is 465 Bacon's Castle Trail, Surry, VA 23883 and the event will run 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on September 10, with admission fees of General Admission: $15, Seniors, Military and AAA: $12, Students: $10, Under 6: Free, and tickets are available on site or online at preservationvirginia.org.
“This really will be a great day for locals to come see the Castle and share some stories with us!” Wiedel added. “We want to know more!”
For further information, call 757-357-5976
E-Mail: baconscastle@preservationvirginia.org | Web: http://www.preservationvirginia.org/BaconsCastle/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baconscastle
