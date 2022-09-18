If you are interested in learning more about tools to help you with stress and strengthen your network of colleagues and family, join us in the auditorium at Extension Office at 100 Tobacco Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia October 18, 2022 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cynthia Martel from Franklin County will conduct this workshop!
Call (434) 848-2151 to let us know you are coming! Open to all adult family members.
Sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension and in conjunction with the Brunswick County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee
