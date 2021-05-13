According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, the Emporia-Greensville community recently surpassed a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19 – over 10,000 individual doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the two localities.
In Greensville County, 7,028 doses had been administered as of Monday, and 3,123 people have been fully vaccinated.
In the City of Emporia, 3,024 doses had been administered, with 1,386 individuals being fully vaccinated. As of Monday, roughly 34.6% of the state of Virginia has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Cases in both the County and the City remain very low. Only two positive cases have been recorded in Emporia since April 22. In that same time period, 19 cases were reported in Greensville County.
Currently, all individuals ages 16 and up are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Locally, vaccines are being provided by Walmart and CVS pharmacies, as well as by some private providers. On Wednesdy, The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that providers across the Commonwealth can begin vaccinating those aged 12-15 following federal approval today of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents. The vaccine previously was approved for use in those aged 16 and older, while two other available vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
