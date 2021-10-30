PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- In addition to the next Virginia Governor and State Senators and Delegates to send to Richmond, Prince George voters will have the chance to vote for their next County Sheriff on the ballot on Nov. 2.
Candidates for Sheriff are Buck Vargo, Christina Woods and Paul Burroughs. According to vasheriff.org, “The Sheriff is the only locally elected constitutional law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth of Virginia, as provided in the Constitution of Virginia, and is elected by the citizens of his or her locality every four years. Accordingly, the duties of the sheriff are not spelled out in any one document, law or regulation.”
The sheriff is also responsible for law enforcement in their respective localities, for all locally operated jails, court services, promote DARE programs and services for victims and witnesses of crime and participate in civil commitments to the citizens of their locality.
BUCK VARGO graduated from prince george high school in 1980 then worked at different jobs which dealt with the public. In 1983, he joined the Prince George emergency crew to care for residents of the county who were in need of medical care.
“When I was a kid growing up, I’d watch all the police shows that were on the tv,” said Vargo. “I was always impressed when I was growing up when I saw a police officer the way he wore his uniform and hat and the way he was shown respect in our county.”
In 1986, Vargo was hired by Sheriff p.a. Lewis and graduated the same year from the Crater Criminal Justice Academy. In 1989, he became a certified general and driving instructor for the academy. In 1990, he was promoted to the rank of corporal and became a shift supervisor.
In 1995, Vargo was presented with a life saving award. A few years later, he was transferred to the sheriff’s office to further his career in becoming the sheriff of prince george county starting from the ground up, working court, transporting prisoners, serving all civil process papers, conducting evictions and extraditions.
In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in charge of every day operations, scheduling court assignments, evictions and extraditions. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of captain/chief deputy second in command under sheriff allin.
“I bring transparency, experience, knowledge,continuity, integrity and perseverance.” said vargo. “I want to carry the sheriff’s office into the future.”
CHRISTINA WOODS is a fourth generation Prince George County native spending nearly half of her life working with Prince George Sheriff’s Office and has served two Sheriffs during that time.
If elected, Woods would become the first female Sheriff for Prince George County.
Woods started her career at the local probation office part-time and then moved to Prince George Combined Court, also part-time, leaving there to pursue full-time employment at a local regional jail. After serving there for three years, Woods was contacted by her former boss at the local probation office and worked there until she joined the Prince George Sheriff’s Office in 2000.
“I say with complete confidence that had I joined the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, wearing a badge since 2000 I would not have the vast amount of knowledge I have today about every aspect involved in operating the Sheriff’s Office,”said Woods. “Yes, I was originally hired as the Secretary to the Sheriff but I knew early on that I wanted to retire from this agency and in order to do that I had to make myself an asset and learn everything I possibly could. And I did, even going as far as completing some of the training that is required of a deputy. I soaked up every bit of knowledge that I could and in turn I evolved, my job responsibilities grew exponentially and ultimately my job title changed.”
“As your Sheriff, I want to be known as a forward-thinking and results driven leader. I want to see Prince George set standards for others to follow, to always be thinking ahead and preparing for the future. I want us to be on the cutting edge of technology in our courthouse and courtrooms, to seek out grant opportunities to aid in advancing and equipping us for future growth and changes.” said Woods. “I will ensure all staff are taking advantage of training opportunities so that we can best serve our citizens. I will work with the State Compensation Board to implement the Master Deputy program for any deputy interested in pursuing that opportunity. I will continue to promote programs we already have in place such as Triad and Project Lifesaver. I want to increase our presence in the community and make sure citizens are aware of who we are and what we offer. But beyond that, I want to know what the community wants to see,”
PAUL BURROUGHS was a part of the Prince Geoge Police Explorers (considered the Boy Scouts of Law Enforcement) at 16 when he knew that's what he wanted to get into. In 1989, he graduated from Prince George High School to be hired two years later by the city of Petersburg as its youngest officer at age 19.
“Sheriff Louis of Prince George came to my graduation and said you have to be 21 to be hired in the county but one year of working in Petersburg is equal to 5 years working in Prince George,” said Burroughs. “The city was seeing so much crime I’d be exposed to, I’m thankful the county did not have that type of crime but it certainly has grown, those three yeras in Petersburg I wouldn't trade that experience for anything,”
Burroughs would achieve Corporal status then a Sergeant. He would lead the Patrol Division, Tech Division, Communications and Animal Services.
“Having worked for the last three sheriffs, they all have set the Sheriff’s Office up with a good team and good partners,” said Burroughs. “I’m going to be primarily more community-oriented than the previous three in the sense I want to be more involved with the community.”
Burroughs is also a member of Oakland Baptist Church as a Trustee and Deacon. He has been involved in mission projects helping different and community organizations. He is also a member of Hopewell Prince George Fraternal Order of Police who is supporting him as their candidate.
Options to vote for County Sheriff will appear on the same ballot for Governor and General Assembly Representatives. Early-voting is taking place and Election Day is Nov. 2.
