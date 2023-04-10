Negative media about the law enforcement profession is at the top of a list of most commonly endorsed law enforcement stressors, according to the recently released National Wellness Survey for Public Safety Personnel. Concerns about COVID exposure and a general misunderstanding by the public and government officials were ahead of responding to critical incidents in terms of contributing to stress for law enforcement officers. 

In 2022, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police released the Virginia summary report. This month, the national results compiled from the National Wellness Survey for Public Safety Personnel are being released. The National Survey data collection was facilitated by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) working closely with Dr. Michael Bourke (USMA retired), Lt. Jaysyn Carson from the Herndon Police Department, Dr. Jill Milloy from the Fairfax County Police Department, Dr. Colby Mills, licensed clinical psychologist, and Nova Southeastern University. 

Recommended for you