Virginia currently has the fifth slowest recovery of unemployment claims, according to a recent report from financial site WalletHub. Since the COVID-19 pandemic left millions jobless in March of 2020, only Louisiana, New Hampshire, Florida and Georgia have slower recovery rates.
As of Jan. 1, 1,345,752 unemployment claims had been filed in Virginia since March 16. Virginia’s unemployment rate was 4.9% in November.
Unemployment rates in Greensville County and the City of Emporia have fallen since their spike after the pandemic began. Emporia’s unemployment rate is currently 9%, and Greensville County’s unemployment rate is 5.7%. The 9% unemployment rate in Emporia is the second highest among all Virginia localities, behind only the City of Petersburg.
The rate in Emporia peaked last July at 15%, while the rate in Greensville County peaked at 8.5% in April and then again in July.
