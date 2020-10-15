The Crater Health District has announced its COVID-19 Marketing Taskforce, which will work to “improve strategic messaging for COVID-19 prevention and safety protocols.”
The taskforce was created to create and maintain consistent messaging for all localities within the Crater Health District, which include the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.
“In order to ensure communications are relevant and timely, it is necessary that we come together and share information in a unified manner,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “I am grateful that we have established a COVID-19 Marketing Task Force to create a collective voice for the Crater Health District.”
Hart and other Crater Health officials say the district’s goal has always been to keep everyone safe and healthy, even before the pandemic. Evidence has shown that following CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines for social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask or face covering helps protect communities.
