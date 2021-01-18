The City of Emporia received 54 applications for federal grant funding to assist in utility bill payments for water and wastewater. Thirty-one applications did not get approved.
“Most of the reasons for denial was lack of documentation, or they didn’t meet the requirements of the utility relief fund,” Emporia City Manager William Johnson said. “That’s why staff had to deny that many applications.”
The city received $33,204.16 in grant funding through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for disbursement to qualifying citizens in the utility bill payments. The Dec. 30 deadline passed, with more than $22,000 of the funding not spent. Emporia must return the unspent revenue to the state.
The grant was for qualifying residential customers losing income due to the pandemic. Some of the qualifications included getting laid off from work or the closing of a place of employment. Other acceptable reasons included a reduction in hours, a loss of child or spousal support, and staying home to take care of children due to a daycare facility or school closure.
Johnson said $11,430.84 of the funds got used by 23 successful applicants of the grant money. The disbursements averaged nearly $500 each. When asked what would happen to the unspent revenue, Johnson said it heads back to the state. The funding could return to Emporia by state action.
“In the past, the General Assembly usually waits to see how much is returned, then put it out on competitive bids,” Johnson said.
The municipality did receive some good news concerning the COVID-19 CARES Act unspent funding. The deadline to spend the money is pushed to Dec. 31, 2021. The City has approximately $18,000 remaining of its original $986,000 in CARES Act funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.