During the month of June, Virginia DHCD will host a how-to-apply webinar for the new FY2022 Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant Fund, which seeks to advance and accelerate the post-pandemic recovery of Virginia’s business and commercial districts. Specifically, these funds will support historically economically disadvantaged communities and other business districts that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Through expanding organizational and business support grants, funding is envisioned to provide a more inclusive framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization and vitality. Learn more about the webinar and grant program below!
The objectives of the grant funds will be to:
· Provide grants that serve small, women-owned, minority-owned, and immigrant-owned businesses within a targeted business district;
· Provide grants for consultant services, technical assistance and training opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners;
· Provide grants for consultant services, technical assistance and training opportunities for commercial and mixed-use building owners, and aspiring small-scale real estate developers;
· Offer capacity building technical services to create and strengthen local networks and organizations supporting community and economic development in targeted business districts; and
· Create local or regional e-commerce platform for micro, small and sole proprietorship businesses that are producing, creating and making products in Virginia.
Click https://dmz1.dhcd.virginia.gov/dhcdevents/registration.aspx?EID=422 to register. The how-to-apply webinar will be held on June 15, 2021, and interested applicants can register to attend and learn more about eligibility, application submission requirements, grant selection and more specific program information!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.