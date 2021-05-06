A new sign of “HOPE” appeared last week at the Wakefield Foundation, thanks to an inspiration by Joan Drewry, President of the Wakefield Foundation Board of Trustees.
“I just got it in my mind that we needed to have a ‘HOPE’ sign installed on the foundation grounds last year so that everybody driving by could see it and be reminded that there is always hope.” explained Drewry,
Drewry related how she nearly ran out of hope for the project until locals David and Paula Peck agreed to design, create, and install the four-foot-high letters on the Foundation grounds.
“For six months I asked around, trying to find someone who could make that happen,” she related. “I called several people – even put it on Facebook! I got several ideas, but no luck with actually getting it done. No one had time to do it. So, I just dropped it for a couple of weeks and told myself to just stop worrying with it.”
Drewry said that try as she might, she could not stop thinking, “I WANT that word hope on the foundation grounds.” And it occurred to her that Glenn Riggs, minister of Wakefield United Methodist Church, knew so many people that he might have some ideas. So she contacted him and told him about her quest.
“He suggested David, who lives here in Wakefield,” she said, “and I had no idea that David did woodworking! So I called and asked if he would help and he just said, ‘Sure!’ And the funny thing was that I had thought in the back of my mind, ‘Now, if Ray (David’s father) were living he would do it,’ and darned if his son didn’t do it! He is just a very thoughtful, nice young man. And the letters are beautiful – just like I, well, hoped they would be!”
Asked why this project was so important to her, Drewry said, “I think that one word seems to stand out among everything going on now. I hope that – see? There we go with that word again! I hope that it has meaning to all of us looking forward to the future. We just want to remind everyone in Wakefield and surrounding communities that there is always ‘Hope.’”
