On Feb. 14, 2020 American Legion Post 151 partnered with the staff of New CenturyHospice visited the veterans of the Accordius Health, Greensville Health & Rehabilitation Center ,and Bloom Retirement Center with Valentine gift bags and flowers for veterans and staff.
The Legion was greeted with a warm cordial welcome at each facility. The veterans were excited to see us. After spending some time with the veterans and allowing them to share their reflections of their tours of duty; members of Post 151 decided to make this an annual event. Then the COVID-19 Pandemic changed everything. CDC guidelines prohibited in person visitation to nursing home facilities, however, on Feb. 14, 2021 American Legion Post 151 representative, Vice Commander, Denise Robinson and once again in partnership with NewCentury Hospice representative , Mrs. Nikki Hobbs will deliver 28 Valentine Gift bags to be distributed among the three facilities.
The goal of the American Legion Post 151, each Valentine’s Day is to make it a tradition of dedicating to those in nursing homes. The Post also extends a helping hand to veterans in the community that might need advice or assistance with military benefits or issues. Please contact Post Commander, Henry Robinson 434 637-1475.
