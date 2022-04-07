LAWRENCEVILLE - Please join us on April 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick County Conference Center as the James Solomon - Russell Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives hosts the dedication of the new John L. Whitehead, Jr. Virginia Highway Historical Marker and recognizes Jashanti Valentine, Brunswick High School Class of 2021 and winner of Governor Ralph Northam’s 2021 Black History Month Highway Virginia Historical Marker Contest. The Brunswick County Conference Center is located at 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville. The unveiling will be held immediately after the ceremony on Highway 58 east of Lawrenceville half a mile from the Brunswick County Airport. The event is open to the public.
Whitehead, who was born in Lawrenceville on May 14, 1924, entered the military as a pilot serving during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
At the age of 19 he decided to join the U. S. Army Air Corps and was assigned to Tuskegee Army Air Field at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. At Tuskegee he excelled at learning to fly and received his pilot’s wings on Sept. 8, 1944 and was commissioned a second lieutenant and became one of the Tuskegee Airmen who were part of the Tuskegee Experiment.
In March of 1945 Whitehead joined the 301st Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group, which was one of four black squadrons. The 332 Fighter Group was known as the Red Tails and was based at Ramitelli Airfield in Foggia, Italy flying missions over Europe during World War II.
After World War II he returned to college by was later called to serve in the Korean War during which time he flew 104 missions.
In just under 30 years with the Air Force, Lt. Col. John Whitehead is credited with being the Air Force's first African American test pilot and the first African-American jet pilot instructor. His heroic and dedicated service resulted in him being awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross with five oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, along with the Army Commendation Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
He also logged over 9,500 flying hours with 5,000 hours in jet aircraft and he flew 40 different types of aircraft including fighters, bombers and transports.
Whitehead died on Sept. 6, 1992 and was buried in the Riverside National Cemetery in Sacramento, California.
