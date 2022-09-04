RICHMOND, VA – At its Wednesday meeting, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board voted to elect Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative General Counsel, James P. Guy II, to serve as its new chairman.
“I am honored by the confidence placed in me by my fellow board members. I look forward to working to serving the best interests of the residents of the commonwealth,” said Guy.
The air pollution control board develops and promulgates Virginia’s air regulations which cover stationary sources, such as industrial facilities and other fixed-emission sources; mobile sources, such as vehicle emissions; and regulations to ensure that certain projects conform with federal requirements.
Guy, who lives in Saxe, served as the 128th President of the Virginia Bar Association and was a partner at Williams Mullen Law in Richmond prior to joining Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative. His four-year term on the board began July 1.
