Alexis Chanel Young will graduate from Annapolis Area Christian School, Annapolis, Maryland on May 27.
She will head to Bowie State University, Bowie, Maryland in the fall to major in Visual Communication & Digital Media Arts Young plans to study Fashion Design and Creative Writing as well.
Young stays busy as an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church of Emporia, and Reid Temple AME Church of Glen Dale, Maryland. She is an Ambassador Girl Scouts member of Girl Scouts Troop 3825 and Girl Scout Silver Award Recipient.
Her excellence in the classroom is noted by her being a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Young is also a Community Service Volunteer Award Recipient, and an active member of the Reid Temple God’s Makeover Daughters of Victory Teen Ministry. She is an actress, dancer, singer, and stage team member of the Annapolis Area Christian School, Musical and Theatre Production, Arts Department.
Young’s career goal is to become a full time: teen fiction novelist and fashion designer, and work part time as a theatre drama teacher.
Young is the daughter of Paul and Lynnette Pair Yong.
She is the grandaughter of Bernard and Julia Pair, of Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.