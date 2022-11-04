This week, Greensville County’s law enforcement played a role in a story which made news across the country, assisting in nationwide efforts to bring down a massive network of catalytic converter theft.
On Nov. 2, both the Emporia Police Department and the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI and the Department of Justice in a nationwide investigation by conducting a raid of a local business tied to catalytic converter theft. This was merely part of a sprawling investigation that spanned nine states and involved over 60 law enforcement agencies.
Already, 21 arrests have been made nationwide, the bulk of which took place in the states of California and Oklahoma. In all, the United States government is seeking the forfeiture of over $545 million in assets in connection with this case.
A catalytic converter is one of the most valuable components of a typical automobile, both monetarily and in function. As its name implies, its purpose is to convert harmful pollutants in automobile exhaust, such as carbon monoxide, into less harmful byproducts such as water vapor.
Catalytic converters are highly prone to theft thanks to the rare materials used in their construction, which include platinum, palladium, and rhodium. As the average price of these metals has skyrocketed, so too has catalytic converter theft.
According to an analysis by BeenVerified, there were 964 catalytic converter thefts in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the first seven months of 2022, which almost eclipses the total number of thefts across all of 2021 (1,128).
According to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, more details on local law enforcement’s part in the investigation is forthcoming, as this is still an ongoing matter.
